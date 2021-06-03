Notre Dame Commit Tyson Ford Is Excited To Get His First Notre Dame On-Campus Experience

Notre Dame commit Tyson Ford remains solid as ever, and he's excited about an upcoming visit to South Bend, which will mark his first trip to campus

Notre Dame’s fourth commit of the 2022 class came from St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs standout Tyson Ford, who pledged to the Fighting Irish on January 18th of this year. The 6-6, 260-pound edge rusher committed to the Irish over the likes of Oklahoma and Georgia.

The Missouri standout has been putting in work this off season, improving his game, staying dedicated to the weight room and being vocal in hopes to help the Notre Dame staff make a splash on the recruiting trail. He has an official visit scheduled from June 14-16, and he’s excited to step foot in South Bend.

“I’m really excited and just want to get a feel for the atmosphere,” said Ford, who committed to Notre Dame without having been on campus. “I’m really excited to meet up with Coach [Marcus] Freeman and I’m excited to finally meet Coach [Mike] Elston.”

Although he is in the off season, he has not taken a break from staying involved on the gridiron. The elite prospect recently attended a couple camps and talked about his performances while there.

“I went to two camps recently, I went to the Rivals camp in Indianapolis and I went to a camp here in St. Louis,” Ford noted. “They both went really well. I did really well in the skills part.”

Aside from his official visit set up to Notre Dame in mid-June, Ford has a full plate this coming summer. He is going to be consistently practicing and working out, and has an organized plan of attack for his busy break.

“As far as working out, my regular schedule has already begun; I workout Monday through Thursday and on Saturday and Sunday,” the John Burroughs standout explained. “On Tuesday and Thursday I have two-a-days. The workouts consist of lifting, agility, speed, and explosiveness training.

“The weekends are used for my defensive line work," Ford detailed. "When our school football workouts start in July, I will adjust my schedule accordingly. Other than the official visit, though, I may be going to the Rivals 5-star camp, I have not decided yet.”

Freeman and Elston have regularly stayed in contact with Ford the past few months. The bond they have formed is growing stronger and stronger as the days go by.

“I talk to them a few times a week," said Ford. "The relationship is strong as ever. I talk mostly to Elston and Freeman, but everything is great with them. Still lots of love for them and the school.”

The big end officially closed his recruitment on April 16th. He’s focused on mastering his craft, preparing his body for the next level, and using his influence to help the Irish land a supporting cast on the defensive side of the ball.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @BlakeNDIrish

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter