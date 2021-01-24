Notre Dame Commit Profile: DE Tyson Ford

Notre Dame picked up a big time commitment from Top 100 defensive end Tyson Ford.

TYSON FORD PROFILE

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: John Burroughs

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, Missouri, Purdue, Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kansas, Illinois

Recruited By: Mike Elston, Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 64 overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 148 overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 181 overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 117 overall

FILM ANALYSIS

Ford has all the tools you want in a strongside end, and I believe he is a pure power end. He has tremendous size, impressive natural power and he has the combination of tools to eventually be a dominant run defender and pass rusher. Getting a player with the tools to do both is rare, and an absolute must for an elite defensive lineman.

Ford already has good size at 6-5 and 250 pounds, and his length is impressive. He has plenty of room to reshape his body, and he should take off in the Matt Balis strength program. His frame is such that he could easily get to 265-270 pounds and get even more explosive. He is an aggressive player that shows an edge at times that I like, and that you need to be a dominant run defender.

The Burroughs standout shows an impressive burst off the line, especially for a player that weighs 250 pounds. At times he comes off the line too high, but it is correctable and he does show the ability to bend when he keeps his pads low. His block destruction technique needs work, which isn't a surprise for such a young player, but he has fast and powerful hands, and he's hard to block at the prep level. When he does use his hands correctly he destroys high school linemen.

He's an agile athlete that displays the occasional impressive spin move to get off blocks. As his technique improves you'll see his ability to get after the quarterback take off. He is able to disrupt the passer now based mostly on raw talent, but as a junior his repertoire started to enhanced, and his game improved tremendously. With even more work he projects to be an impact power rusher.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

