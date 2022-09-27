Notre Dame Impresses In-State Star Josh Ringer On Recent Visit

A local product, Brookville (Ind.) East Central 2024 athlete Josh Ringer is one of the more productive players in the state of Indiana. The 6-2, 195-pound running back spent the Cal weekend making the trip to South Bend for the first time.

By all accounts, it was a weekend to remember for Ringer. It was filled with a lot of great moments, including meeting an Irish legend.

“It was my first time in South Bend,” Ringer explained. “Some of my favorite parts of the trip were watching the players walk to the field while surrounded by so many Notre Dame fans. I also enjoyed being on the field while the players were warming up. It was also really cool to meet Manti Te’o.”

Following the visit, it was apparent that the staff knocked this recruiting visit out of the park. It wasn’t just the staff. It wasn’t just the fan base. It was everything, and everyone.

“From the fans, players, band, the leprechaun and the game, the atmosphere was electric,” Ringer said. “The level of energy began well prior to the game and continued until after the game was won. I’m really thankful I got to experience it.”

Ringer also applauded the staff thoroughly but Chad Bowden was someone who continues to have his impact felt on the recruits consistently. That remained true with Ringer.

“I had some time to talk to the recruiting coordinator, Chad Bowden, who invited me to the visit,” he explained. “I was honored to hear they had been following me and tracking my performance.

The thing that stood out to me the most was how the coaches emphasized how the program is bigger than any one individual and the importance of the Notre Dame family and looking out for each other,” Ringer added.

He was able to experience South Bend for the first time with his family. It was a great weekend overall for the entire Ringer family.

“My mom and dad made the trip with me,” Ringer said. “They had never been to a Notre Dame game either and really loved the energy.”

With Ringer putting together a strong junior campaign, there are bound to be a variety of programs taking notice, which seems to be the case already. While he currently does not boast an offer to his name, he is generating a large amount of interest.

“I feel like recruiting interest has picked up,” he said. “I’ve received great feedback from coaches and recruiting coordinators. So far I’ve attended Miami of Ohio and Notre Dame. I’ve received several other invites from Eastern Kentucky, Ball State, Northern Illinois Univ, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Penn and Harvard.”

“It’s a good feeling to have interest from schools in my home state and the surrounding states,” Ringer continued. “It makes me feel like my name is out there and they’ve heard about my performances on the field.”

As Ringer continues to put it together on the field, he will be a player worth keeping an eye on. That’s exactly what Notre Dame is doing currently.

In five games so far this season, Ringer has been a dominant player on the ground for East Central. He leads the team in rushing with 687 yards and seven touchdowns on just 77 carries, a healthy 8.9 yard per carry average. Ringer has also hauled in 6 receptions for 57 yards through the air.

