Signing Day Surprise: Notre Dame Lands 4-Star LB Madden Faraimo Over USC
A longtime Notre Dame fan complaint comes full circle
Over the course of my time creating Notre Dame content, I've often spoken about the frustrations Irish fans have with NSD. For way too many years, not only have the Irish not added to their haul of talent when it comes time to put pen to paper on NSD, but they have also lost players only to see the Notre Dame class slide down the recruiting rankings.
This year, that all changed as Marcus Freeman announced that key target, ultra-talented four-star California LB Madden Faraimo, thought to be heading to USC, instead officially signed with Notre Dame much to the chagrin of the Irish fan base. This is the second time Marcus Freeman has beaten USC in less than a week. What a hot streak!
Notre Dame is on a roll
Notre Dame is on a roll lately as a program. The energy is building surrounding the upcoming CFP game that will be played in South Bend after the Irish's big win over USC and while the recruiting still leaves much to be desired at the WR and D line positions, landing Faraimo when most had counted him out of the class was a great way add another layer to the good vibes.
The key for Notre Dame now is to maximize the good run it's on. Seasons like this are never guaranteed and can't be taken for granted. The Irish will soon find out who they will be hosting and then all attention will turn to ending the infamous 30-year major bowl drought.
One thing is for certain, this will certainly be a unique holiday season for Notre Dame nation. History is in the making.
