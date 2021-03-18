SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commits Jaden Mickey and Josh Burnham

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. breaks down Notre Dame commits Jaden Mickey and Josh Burnham as well as top Irish targets

In a matter of just four days the Notre Dame 2022 defensive class got much bigger and better, adding cornerback Jaden Mickey and linebacker Josh Burnham. Mickey committed to the Irish on Sunday while Burnham pledged on Wednesday.

SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to break down Mickey and Burnham. We also discuss five other defensive prospects still on the board for Notre Dame, and how they could impact the Irish class.

We kick off the show by breaking down Mickey's game. Garcia describes what stands out about Mickey on film, and how his level of production as a sophomore against top-flight competition speaks volumes about his talent and projection.

That is followed by analysis of Burnham. We discuss both his talent and versatility as a prospect, and how his commitment impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class.

Following the analysis of Notre Dame's two latest commitments we talk about five more top uncommitted prospects on the defensive board. We begin with discussion about linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, cornerbacks Khamauri Rogers and Jyaire Brown, and safeties Jaden Mangham and Devin Moore.

