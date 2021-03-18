SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commits Jaden Mickey and Josh Burnham
In a matter of just four days the Notre Dame 2022 defensive class got much bigger and better, adding cornerback Jaden Mickey and linebacker Josh Burnham. Mickey committed to the Irish on Sunday while Burnham pledged on Wednesday.
SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to break down Mickey and Burnham. We also discuss five other defensive prospects still on the board for Notre Dame, and how they could impact the Irish class.
We kick off the show by breaking down Mickey's game. Garcia describes what stands out about Mickey on film, and how his level of production as a sophomore against top-flight competition speaks volumes about his talent and projection.
That is followed by analysis of Burnham. We discuss both his talent and versatility as a prospect, and how his commitment impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class.
Following the analysis of Notre Dame's two latest commitments we talk about five more top uncommitted prospects on the defensive board. We begin with discussion about linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, cornerbacks Khamauri Rogers and Jyaire Brown, and safeties Jaden Mangham and Devin Moore.
Related Content
Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Linebacker Josh Burnham
Class Impact: LB Josh Burnham Commits To Notre Dame
CB Jaden Mickey Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: Jaden Mickey To Notre Dame
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook