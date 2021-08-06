Breaking Down The Commitment of Tobias Merriweather To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown and WSBT dive into what the commitment of Tobias Merriweather means for Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment yesterday when it landed Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather. The talented pass catcher becomes the highest ranked recruit on the Notre Dame board, and it gives the offense some much needed momentum.

We broke down his commitment and the pending decision by another West Coast receiver - CJ Williams - in my latest segment on WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires.

