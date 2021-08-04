Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From WR Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment today as Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather pledged to the Fighting Irish.

Landing Merriweather is huge for the Notre Dame offense and gives that side of the ball some momentum after the summer saw the Irish defense clean up on the recruiting trail. The 6-4 wide receiver has been the top wide receiver target for Notre Dame for quite some time and he's the No. 1 outside receiver on the board for Irish Breakdown.

Merriweather ranks as the No. 46 overall player in the country and the No. 4 receiver according to SI All-American. He also ranks as the No. 75 overall player according to 247Sports. He becomes Notre Dame's highest ranked commitment according to both services.

Merriweather played just four games as a junior due to his home state shortening the season due to Covid. In just four games he racked up 20 receptions for 281 yards (14.1 YPC) to go with five touchdowns. Merriweather hauled in 43 passes for 766 yards (17.8 YPC) and five scores as a sophomore during the 2019 season.

Also a standout on defense, Merriweather intercepted four throws and also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Merriweather was named The Columbian's All-Region Male Athlete of the Year after shining on the football field, thriving on the basketball court and winning district track titles in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter events.

Merriweather recently committed to play in the All-American Bowl, which was formerly known as the Army All-American Game. He also had offers from Michigan, Washington, UCLA, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado and Oregon State.

Notre Dame now has 19 players committed in the 2022 class. He is the ninth offensive commitment and the second wide receiver, with Merriweather joining Louisiana wideout Amorion Walker in the class.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter