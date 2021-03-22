PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Recruiting Dream Class On Defense

The latest Irish Breakdown episode looks at the ideal dream class for Notre Dame on defense in the 2022 class

Notre Dame has certainly closed the talent gap with programs like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, but more work is needed. A strong case could be made that Notre Dame has closed the talent gap the most on defense, but even there the Fighting Irish certainly have room for improvement.

The great news for Notre Dame fans is that the 2022 class has a chance to be the best defensive class in well over a decade. There are enough players on the board for Notre Dame to land the kind of elite class needed to erase the gap. It's the "dream class" for the Irish.

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast goes position by position and talks about the players the Notre Dame staff must land at each spot to land that kind of elite "dream class" the program needs to erase whatever gap still exists.

This podcast followed an article that was previously published at Irish Breakdown, but there are some new names on the board now compared to when this article was published. You can read that article HERE.

The episode begins with a breakdown of the five Notre Dame commits (Nolan Ziegler, Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira, Jaden Mickey, Josh Burnham) and whether or not they would have been in the "dream class" they weren't already commits.

Following that discussion we talk about the defensive line dream class, with a focus on three defensive linemen (one end, two tackles) that would make up the kind of elite front group that would put the Irish talent level over the top.

Up next are the linebackers. Notre Dame is on the verge of landing a truly elite linebacker class, and landing two of four prospects is the key to making that happen. I explain which pairing I'd prefer to see, but also how the staff has put itself in position for an elite haul as long as it lands just two of that group.

We wrap things up by going over the secondary, which is the shakiest of the defensive positions, but arguably the most important for this class.

