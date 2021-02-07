Notre Dame Commit Profile: DE Aiden Gobaira

Notre Dame added a raw but very talented defensive end to its 2022 class when Aiden Gobaira pledged to the Fighting Irish.

AIDEN GOBAIRA PROFILE

Hometown: Chantilly, Va.

High School: Chantilly

Height: 6-6

Weight: 230

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Arizona State, Duke, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Rutgers

Recruited By: Mike Elston

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 377 overall

FILM ANALYSIS

Gobaira has a tremendous frame, checking in at 6-6 and 230 pounds. On film as a sophomore he still looked quite thin, so a big question about him right now is how will he fill into that frame. He wasn't 230 pounds as a sophomore, and not seeing the progress he's made since then filling out his frame is something that is holding back his current ranking.

The good aspect of his frame is that he looks to have the kind of body that will allow him to add a lot of good weight and strength. If he's a legit 225-230 right now with the frame he has I anticipate Gobaira being able to carry at least 250-260 pounds.

What's not a question is the athletic skills that Gobaira brings to the game. The Chantilly end shows an outstanding burst off the edge and he plays with a great motor. His edge speed is quite good and he closes on the football extremely well. Gobaira shows top-notch balance and agility, traits that should allow him to develop a strong array of pass rushing moves.

Despite being on the thin side, Gobaira shows impressive power. Gobaira shows an advanced feel for using his top-notch length to keep blockers off his body. His ability to lock defenders out is already excellent, and as he adds more weight room strength and size to his frame those tools should allow him to develop into an elite run defender.

