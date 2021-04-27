Elite Florida Wide Receiver Sought, And Received, An Offer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame still has a lot of work to do when it comes to putting together its 2022 wide receiver class, but that hasn't stopped the Irish staff from working hard on 2023 wideouts. Notre Dame has offered a number of the nation's top pass catchers, with one being Milton (Fla.) High School star Raymond Cottrell.

In just two seasons in high school, Cottrell has already hauled in 51 passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns, which includes a shortened 2020 season. His combination of size (6-3, 205), athleticism and production has helped Cottrell emerge as one of the nation's top wideouts in his class.

Cottrell ranks as the nation's No. 69 overall player on the 247Sports composite ranking, and he has an impressive offer list. Notre Dame recently jumped in the mix with Milton, offering him a scholarship that the talented young wideout coveted.

“I wanted the offer from them, so I kind of pushed it,” Cottrell told Irish Breakdown. “I have a recruiting coordinator that helped me get in touch with him. One of the coaches, he didn't even know who I was before he watched my film. Then he was like, 'We are probably going to offer you your junior year.' Then he looked at my seven-on-seven clips and said he had to offer me right now.

“[Notre Dame] asked me to call them so I could watch some one-on-ones,” Cottrell said. “The way their coaches work with their players, I just felt like I could be a part of it.”

Last weekend Cottrell took an unofficial visit to Georgia, one of nine schools to offer him a scholarship, and his visit card is filling up in a hurry.

Though he is located down in Florida, Cottell is more than privy to Notre Dame football, and the four-star prospect said he likes that the team plays fast, hard and without excuses, stressing that team-first football is the way to go. With that analysis working as a baseline foundation for his view of the program, Cottrell mentioned that he's interested in taking a visit to South Bend soon so that he can check out the campus and see the team work together himself.

“I'm going to LSU, going to Notre Dame, I've got to go back to Georgia, Florida and Miami,” Cottrell said.

Right now, Cottrell does not have a date set for his Notre Dame visit, but said that he will “definitely” set that up the next time he talks to the coaching staff. The recruiting dead period is set to expire on June 1, so that is a prime time for visits across the country. Notre Dame has a lot of important official visits set for the middle of the month, so it would not be a surprise to see Cottrell on campus towards the beginning or the end of June, but that much is still to be decided.

From a larger perspective, Cottrell said that he hears the most from Georgia and Florida State, which makes sense given his proximity to each school. However, the Notre Dame target is looking to find the best fit for him and not necessarily the closest school to him, so that is not an indictment on his chances to wind up as a Golden Domer.

Cottrell is one of 10 wide receivers in his class with a ND offer, half of which are actually from the state of Florida.

