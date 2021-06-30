Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Elite 2023 Wide Receiver
Notre Dame is still in search for more wideouts in 2022, but that hasn't stopped the Irish staff from making a push for the top receivers in the 2023 class as well. The target at the top of the board is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wideout Carnell Tate. Notre Dame has made the Top 10 for the must-get pass catcher.
Tate previously played at Chicago (Ill.) Marist prior to departing for IMG. The talented wide receiver listed Notre Dame in his top group along with Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Illinois.
Tate has been on Notre Dame's radar since his freshman season when he caught 28 passes for 444 yards (15.9 YPC) and five scores in just eight games. A former teammate of incoming Notre Dame freshman Pat Coogan, Tate missed his sophomore season due to Illinois canceling the 2020 football season.
He made the wise decision to transfer to IMG Academy, where he will play the next two seasons.
Tate is a must-get for Notre Dame, and the Irish were considered his leader for quite some time. Ohio State has made a very hard charge in recent weeks and the Notre Dame staff must fend off the Buckeyes, who recruit wide receiver as well as any team in the country. This is the kind of high-level receiver Notre Dame needs, and being from Chicago he is a player the staff simply cannot afford to miss on.
