Notre Dame Makes Final Five For Elite Offensive Tackle Zach Rice

Notre Dame is one of five schools to make the final five for elite offensive tackle Zach Rice

Notre Dame needs an elite offensive line class in 2022, and while the Irish are off to a strong start, who the staff lands moving forward will determine just how good this unit will be.

That is why making the final five for Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian standout Zach Rice was so important for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina and Virginia comprised Rice's final group.

The 6-6, 305-pound tackle is among the nation's best blockers, and he's been on Notre Dame's radar for quite some time. Notre Dame offered Rice all the way back in May of 2020, and he's been a top target ever since.

A five-star recruit, Rice ranks as the nation's No. 11 overall player according to 247Sports and No. 17 according to Rivals. 247Sports ranks him as the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, and he's also the No. 1 tackle on the composite ranking.

Rice also has offers from Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Florida, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota, Duke, California, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Kansas.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter