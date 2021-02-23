Notre Dame Prospect Profile: OL Zach Rice

Virginia star Zach Rice is one of the nation's top blockers, and Notre Dame is making a hard push for the standout tackle

Virginia star Zach Rice is one of the nation's top blockers, and Notre Dame is making a hard push for the standout tackle.

ZACH RICE PROFILE

Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.

High School: Liberty Christian

Height: 6-6

Weight: 305

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Florida State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota, Maryland, Arizona State, Duke, Georgia Tech, California, Rutgers, Kansas

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 12 overall - No. 1 OT

Rivals: 5-star - No. 17 overall - No. 3 OT

ESPN: 4-star - No. 77 overall - No. 12 OT

Composite: 5-star - No. 21 overall - No. 1 OT

FILM ANALYSIS

If you're a team that wants to run the football then having players like Zach Rice on your offensive line is a must. Rice has yet to play his junior season, but even as a sophomore he showed impressive size, physicality and the ability to dominate in the run game.

Rice is a massive young blocker (6-6, 305) with an impressive build. He's not really a pudgy young lineman that needs a lot of work reshaping his body, Rice is just a thick all-around player. Rice has a wide frame with impressive arm length and a thick lower body. The Liberty Christian standout has very heavy hands, and he still doesn't know how to use them all that well. Considering how dominant he already is that has to be concerning for his future opponents.

Rice is a mauler at the prep level, and he certainly has all the skills to carry that over to the next level. Right now he dominates based on his size and natural power, but he needs to learn to keep his pads low and be quicker shooting his hands and using them as weapons. Right now he pushes high school opponents around, but he'll need to learn his hands more effectively to continue that in college.

Rice plays right tackle in high school and he projects there at the next level. He also has elite potential at guard, which gives him good positional flexibility. What will determine if he stays outside or moves inside is how he develops in pass protection. Rice has decent foot quickness for his size, and you see that when working in space in the run game and on the second level.

He is a bit of a waist bender right now, which slows down his change of direction a bit. If he can improve his flexibility and footwork he should be able to thrive on the edge on protection thanks to his length and power. If he can't, Rice could simply move inside and dominate as a guard.

Sophomore Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

Past Prospect Profiles

TE Jack Nickel - Notre Dame Commit

OL Joey Tanona - Notre Dame Commit

OL Ty Chan - Notre Dame Commit

DE Tyson Ford - Notre Dame Commit

DE Aiden Gobaira - Notre Dame Commit

LB Nolan Ziegler - Notre Dame Commit

QB Gavin Wimsatt

RB Dallan Hayden

RB Jadarian Price

RB Nicholas Singleton

WR Kaleb Brown

WR Tobias Merriweather

WR Kaden Saunders

OL Jake Taylor

DE Cyrus Moss

DE DJ Wesolak

LB Sebastian Cheeks

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

S Xavier Nwankpa

CB Toriano Pride

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter