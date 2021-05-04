Top 2023 DB Michael Daugherty Likes "Down To Earth" Notre Dame Recruiting Approach

Notre Dame sent out an offer to 2023 safety Michael Daugherty back in February, and the Fighting Irish have continued to build a close relationship with him since that time

As one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson sophomore Michael Daugherty is clearly an early target for Notre Dame, and the talented young defensive back has kept in close contact with the Irish staff.

Daugherty, who stands 6-1 and 180 pounds, is ranked as the No.7 safety in the 2023 cycle and the No. 38 prospect overall by 247Sports.com. As many would expect, Daugherty is a highly coveted recruit that has been hearing from top colleges across the country, but the Fighting Irish have been giving the four-star careful attention.

“Coach [Chris] O'Leary, [Mike] Mickens and [Marcus] Freeman, they're really down to Earth,” Daugherty told Irish Breakdown. “I call them weekly. When I'm on the phone, it doesn't feel like I'm being pressured to make a decision. It doesn't feel like I'm being forced or coerced into talking to them. It feels really smooth and genuine. I appreciate those conversations. When we are talking about football, it's lights on and engaged. I appreciate the way they're able to be on the phone with me.”

Using an up front, authentic approach, Notre Dame extended an offer to Daugherty back in February, and he also holds scholarships from top programs such as LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Florida State. In terms of his relationship with the Fighting Irish, Daugherty has heard a lot about what his future could look like if he chooses to attend college in South Bend.

“I would say that talking with Coach O'Leary more than any other coach on the staff currently, he's been talking to me about the football aspect,” Daugherty said. “He's been heavy on the aspect that Notre Dame is a different place when you go up there and walk around campus and you see all of the buildings. It looks very different from a normal college campus.”

Though he has not had an opportunity to see Notre Dame's campus for himself, Daugherty has family from around the Chicago area and throughout Illinois, so that is another aspect that appeals to the top 50 prospect. But in terms of visits, Daugherty recently went to Florida State for a Spring practice last week, a trip that left a positive impression on the Notre Dame target.

“As we were walking around, I would say the best part about that visit and watching the game would be the fact that I was able to see all the fans and how they interact,” Daugherty added. “I was able to see the field and the stadium. It was a smaller percentage than what they're used to seeing, but it still was so loud. You can feel the energy and the anticipation of what can be a good year with them with Coach [Mike] Norvell going into his second year there. Those are great guys. I talk to them a lot. Coach [Marcus] Woodson is my guy. I talk to him all the time. That's just one of the people I'm really good with.”

It is clear that Daugherty has built a quality relationship with the coaches at Florida State, but another program working hard to land the versatile defensive back is Michigan. Daugherty had a call with U-M defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist on Friday, and the two spoke about where he could play at the next level. Along those lines, Daugherty had a lot of options depending on how he develops.

“I personally have not been told one specific spot by a school yet,” Daugherty confirmed. “There is different coaching and different styles, but they've all said either the boundary corner or the slot nickel corner that can make plays in the run game or the free safety spot to back pedal, make plays in coverage and be able to come up and actually hit.”

Those qualities have helped Daugherty earn 24 Division 1 offers so far, and he plans to visit a handful of those schools next month. On June 1, Daugherty will be at USC before traveling to Clemson on June 3. Florida, Florida State and Georgia will host Daugherty the next weekend, and his final scheduled trip will be to Ann Arbor to visit Michigan on June 18.

In the meantime, Daugherty has been running track for Grayson during the Spring, and he logged an impressive verified long jump of over 20 feet during the season, which provides a look into just how explosive the talented defensive back could become.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter