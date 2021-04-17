Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Eli Raridon, Tight End

Analysis of Notre Dame tight end prospect Eli Raridon, one of the more underrated prospects in the country

Notre Dame is looking to land two tight ends in the 2022 class, and one of the top two targets on the board is Iowa standout Eli Raridon.

ELI RARIDON PROFILE

Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa

High School: Valley

Height: 6-6

Weight: 225

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Virginia, Minnesota, West Virginia, Kansas State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana, Arizona State, California, Duke, Vanderbilt, Illinois

Recruited By: John McNulty, Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 16 tight end

Rivals: 3-star - No. 22 tight end

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing you'll notice when watching Raridon's film is his size. He's every bit of 6-6, possessing above average arm length to go along with that height.

Although he'll need to add a good amount of weight and strength to his frame, Raridon certainly has the body to get there. Raridon has a frame that reminds me a lot of former Notre Dame standout Kyle Rudolph at the same age. Rudolph was also a 6-6, 225-pound two-sport athlete that shined on the basketball court, which helped keep his weight down. Raridon scored over 17 points per game on the hardwood for Valley this past season.

Once Rudolph stopped playing basketball he easily put on good weight and added strength, finishing his Notre Dame career at 265 pounds. Raridon is a willing blocker already, showing a good punch, impressive leg drive and toughness. As he adds more size and strength this will become an even bigger part of his game.

Raridon shows good vertical speed, and as expected impressive footwork, agility and balance for a big player. You can see those traits on the football field and the basketball court. The Valley standout has some bounce, something you see even more on the basketball court. Combine that with his size, length and excellent hands he's a major weapon in the pass game.

The Valley standout still needs a lot of technical work. His get off is a bit inconsistent, and he needs to get more bend as he works vertically, which will help him be more sharp with his routes. As that part of his game improves he'll become extremely difficult to guard.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

