Tight End Eli Raridon Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed a commitment from West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon. One of the more underrated prospects in the country, Raridon is a player the Notre Dame staff made a major priority in recent months, and that hard work has finally played off.

Raridon grades out as a four-star, Top 250 caliber prospect at Irish Breakdown, but he has a ton of upside. The 6-6, 225-pound tight end is an athletic player that also thrives on the basketball court, averaging over 17 points per game as a junior.

Once his basketball career concludes you'll start to see Raridon add more weight to his impressive frame. He has impressive length, top-notch ball skills and good long speed. Raridon runs routes effectively, knows how to get open and he's surprisingly strong.

Raridon is the 12th prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class. He is the sixth offensive player. Raridon is currently the only tight end committed to the Irish in this class, but the staff would like to add one more top player at the position to pair with Raridon.

Raridon had offers Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Duke, Iowa, Missouri, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana, Northwestern, Kansas State, Minnesota, California, Vanderbilt and Illinois.

To read my full analysis of Raridon click HERE.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter