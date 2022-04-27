DL Boubacar Traore Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's 2023 class keeps getting better and better, and the Fighting Irish just landed a commitment from West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial defensive end Boubacar Traore.

The 6-4, 255-pound end was previously committed to Boston College but opened things back up in March. Notre Dame and Michigan both made a hard push for Traore, and some at Michigan felt they had the inside track, but Notre Dame ultimately showed to be the better option for Traore.

Notre Dame is looking to add more size, power and athleticism to the defensive line and Traore provides that. He is a defensive end at the moment and he certainly has the athleticism and length to thrive as a Big End in the Notre Dame defense. But Traore also has a great frame that could end up adding a lot of natural weight and strength, so him eventually growing into an interior player is an option as well.

Traore is the third Top 100 defensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame, joining Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star end Keon Keeley and Mentor (Ohio) High School standout Brenan Vernon.

The talented edge defender is ranked as the nation's No. 83 overall player and No. 11 defensive lineman by On3. He is also ranked No. 88 overall and the No. 11 DL by 247Sports. Traore and his high school coaches don't do much with the media so he has only reported four offers, which came from Notre Dame, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

