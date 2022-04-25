Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From OL Sam Pendleton

Notre Dame is on the board at offensive line by landing a commitment from Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan standout Sam Pendleton. The 6-4, 305-pound offensive lineman picked Notre Dame over Michigan, Florida, NC State and Clemson.

Pendleton's recruitment with Notre Dame was interesting, and very quick. When Harry Hiestand arrived in January the Reagan star didn't have an offer from Notre Dame. In fact, he didn't earn an offer until mid-March, which was around the time Hiestand and the staff started expanding the board from the prospects that were on it when they arrived.

From the moment Pendleton received the offer from Notre Dame the Irish bolted up his list of top schools. An early April visit to Notre Dame was a game changer for Pendleton. Even a visit to Florida shortly after could change the outcome of this recruitment, and Pendleton is now a member of the Notre Dame 2023 class.

This is an important commitment for Notre Dame beyond just landing a much-needed first offensive lineman in the class. Notre Dame has not landed an offensive lineman from the "East Coast" area that goes from the Maryland/Virginia area down through the Carolinas since 2014 when it landed Sam Mustipher. Notre Dame also has landed a North Carolina offensive lineman since 2012 (Mark Harrell).

Pendleton earned a four-star, Top 250 player grade on the Irish Breakdown grading system. He is also ranked as a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 238 overall player and the No. 5 player in North Carolina by Rivals.

Pendleton also earned offers from Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Boston College, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia and Duke.

