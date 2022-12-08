Dylan Edwards De-Commits From Notre Dame

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class suffered a blow today Derby (Kan.) High School running back Dylan Edwards de-committed and announced he would be signing elsewhere on December 21st.

Edwards committed to Notre Dame back in August after de-committing from Kansas State, where his father played running back. Although he was a dynamic running back in high school, Edwards was projected to be a slot receiver/return man for Notre Dame.

The reason for Edwards' de-commitment is two-fold. According to sources, Edwards has been receiving significant NIL offers, and other sources indicate there was growing concern on that side of things that Notre Dame was loading up too much at both running back and wide receiver.

Notre Dame already has two talented running backs in the class in Jeremiyah Love and Jayden Limar. Since Edwards committed as a hybrid player with a look at wide receiver, Notre Dame also received a commitment from Texas standout Kaleb Smith, who also projects as a slot receiver in the Notre Dame offense. Smith became the fourth receiver to commit to Notre Dame.

That left Edwards in a position where his class was filling up at both positions that he was projected to play. Combine that with the NIL offers and it appears, according to sources, those two factors contributed to Edwards deciding to leave the class just two weeks before the early signing period opens.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter