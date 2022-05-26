Running Back Jayden Limar Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's No. 1 ranked recruiting class just got better as the Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar.

Limar picked Notre Dame over Michigan, Oregon and Arizona.

The 5-11, 190-pound back racked up 1,549 rushing yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns as a junior while adding another 369 yards and four more scores through the air. His dual-threat ability is a big reason why Limar is such a strong fit in the Notre Dame offense.

Limar was recruited by the previous staff, but new running backs coach Deland McCullough made a very hard run at Limar soon after being hired. Notre Dame charged hard up his list, and by the time Limar made it to campus this weekend the Irish had put themselves in a great position.

Landing Limar gets Notre Dame back on the board at running back after the Irish parted ways with Sedrick Irvin Jr., who committed to Notre Dame last fall but de-committed late last week.

Adding Limar gives Notre Dame its fifth offensive commitment in the 2023 class. It also marks the second straight year that Notre Dame landed a player from the state of Washington. Notre Dame signed talented wide receiver Tobias Merriweather in the 2022. This is the first time in the modern recruiting era (which starts in 2002) that Notre Dame landed a pair of players from the state in back-to-back classes.

Limar is ranked as the nation's No. 241 overall player by Rivals, No. 246 by 247Sports and No. 256 by ESPN. He also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami (Fla.), Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Boston College, Washington State, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Oregon State and Boise State.

