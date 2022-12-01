Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From WR Kaleb Smith

Notre Dame has landed yet another players in the 2023 class with Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith committing to the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has pushed hard for Smith for weeks, ultimately flipping him from Texas Tech.

Notre Dame offered Smith during his senior season, but at the time the 6-1, 180-pound receiver was committed to Texas Tech. The Irish staff was able to convince Smith to de-commit from the Red Raiders and make an official. visit to Notre Dame. He did so the weekend of November 5th when the Irish took on Clemson. Notre Dame made a strong move that weekend and had been in position to land Smith for weeks before finally closing the deal for the talented pass catcher.

The Irish went into this recruiting cycle in desperate need of wide receivers, but also players that can make an early impact. Smith joins a class that already has three true wideouts (Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse, Rico Flores Jr.) and another player that projects as a slot receiver-hybrid player (Dylan Edwards). Smith is also the third receiver from the state of Texas, joining James and Greathouse. Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey was able to tap into the Longhorn State pipeline, using connections he made during his time at Baylor.

Despite being a consensus three-star recruit nationally, Smith is a big pickup for the Irish. He's talented, has an advanced game and he's been very productive on a very good football team. Smith is a sharp route runner but also has after-the-catch skills and good hands, making him a strong complement to the other wideouts on the roster.

Smith caught 53 passes for 786 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, and he hauled in 35 passes for 475 yards and six more scores as a junior. Smith was also an impact return man for Reedy.

Landing Smith only adds to Notre Dame's highly ranked class that is currently No. 2 overall by Sports Illustrated, No. 2 by ESPN, No. 2 by Rivals and No. 3 by 247Sports.

