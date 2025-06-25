Dallas Mavericks Emerging as Top Suitor for D'Angelo Russell
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a leading suitor for former Ohio State star and Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell.
Russell is a free agent and makes sense as a potential starting point guard for the Mavericks. Star guard Kyrie Irving signed a three-year $119 million extension with the franchise, but will miss at least a portion of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
Russell could be a solid bridge option and become a bench piece once Irving returns from his injury.
In the 2024-25 season, Russell spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Nets, averaging 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and a steal per game. He shot 39 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three.
Russell struggled with his efficiency last season, but has proven to be a quality point guard in the past. The Mavericks have the $5.7 million mid-level exception, which they can offer Russell in free agency.
Russell already has chemistry with star Anthony Davis as they played together on the Lakers.
The former Ohio State star may not be the All-Star he once was, but he could be a bridge starting point guard for Dallas.
