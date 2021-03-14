How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois in Big Ten Championship

Ohio State will play for the conference championship game for the first time since 2013. Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini are ready for the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Each team has played at an incredibly high level throughout the season, with several impressive victories. On Sunday afternoon, they'll have a chance to cap a special season and go to the NCAA Tournament on a high note.

Ohio State qualified for its first championship game since 2013 by beating Minnesota, 79-75 on Thursday afternoon, topping Purdue in overtime, 87-78 on Friday afternoon and edging out Michigan 68-67 in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Illini beat Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals on Friday and Iowa 82-71 on Saturday in the semifinals.

The two teams split their regular season meetings, each winning on the road. The Buckeyes won in Champaign, 87-81 on Jan. 16, but the Illini returned the favor with a regular-season finale win in Columbus. The Scarlet and Gray led that game 68-64, but missed the last 10 shots they took and dropped the game 73-68.

For a full game preview, click here.

In the meantime, here's how you can follow along:

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois Big Ten Championship Game

Date: Sunday, March 14

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

We will have comprehensive postgame coverage on BuckeyesNow, including a live stream of Chris Holtmann's press conference and some instant analysis from Lucas Oil Stadium after the press conference ends. We will also cover the national tournament Selection Show, which begins at 6:00 p.m. and will also be televised on CBS.

