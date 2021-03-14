How to Watch March Madness Selection Sunday Bracket Reveal

Here's how you can watch the unveiling of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket after Ohio State and Illinois finish up the Big Ten Title game.

Ohio State and Illinois will be the final college basketball game to tip off on Sunday afternoon, and likely the last one to finish before the announcement of the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Who's in? Who's Out? Who's on the bubble?

Thankfully, there is no drama surrounding the Buckeyes.

If they win on Sunday, they'll clinch the automatic bid awarded to the Big Ten champion. Should they lose to Illinois though, the Buckeyes are a lock for an at-large bid and they are projected to be a No. 2 seed.

Considering the events surrounding the sports shutdown across the country exactly 12 months ago, this Selection Sunday is a little sweeter. March Madness is officially back and it's almost time for the Big Dance.

The entire NCAA Tournament this year is being held "inside a bubble" to keep teams as safe as possible. You've likely heard by now, but that bubble is in Indianapolis and the Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the entire schedule for the tournament, laid out weeks ago (it's a little different this year).

Also, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend - up to 25 percent capacity at each venue used for the tournament.

First round action begins on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March, 20.

As for Selection Sunday, here's how you can watch the unveiling of the bracket:

How to Watch March Madness Selection Sunday

Date: Sunday, March 14

Location: New York City, New York

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ and fuboTV

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (host), Clark Kellogg (analyst), Seth Davis (analyst)

Over the years, Ohio State has appeared in 29 NCAA Tournaments, including the first in 1939 when the Buckeyes finished as national runners-up. The Buckeyes have made it to the Final Four 10 times (most recently in 2012) and appeared in five championship games (most recently 2007).

The only national championship in program history came back in 1960. The team has an overall record of 51-28 in NCAA Tournament play across the 29 tournaments.

They have appeared in 14 Sweet Sixteen's and 14 Elite Eight's. As a No. 1 seed, the Buckeyes have a 12-4 record. As a No. 2 seed, Ohio State is 8-3.

