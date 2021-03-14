Ohio State Projected as No. 2 Seed Regardless of Big Ten Championship Result

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Ohio State Projected as No. 2 Seed, Regardless of Sunday's Big Ten Championship Result

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi says the Buckeyes can't play their way on to the No. 1 line with a win over Illinois Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State and Illinois meet for the Big Ten Championship on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Neither team has won the league title recently and both are NCAA Tournament locks, so all eyes are on today's game.

But ESPN's Joe Lunardi says that no matter what happens Sunday, Ohio State can't play it's way on to the No. 1 line when the national selection committee reveals the bracket at 6 p.m. eastern.

"Illinois and Michigan have traded places on the top line," Lunardi said, "locking in the No. 1 seeds in order regardless of any additional Sunday results."

Lunardi has the Buckeyes currently listed as the No. 7 team in his Bracketology, which puts them in Baylor's region. Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are projected to be the No. 1 seeds in this year's national tournament.

If that's true and the Buckeyes can't earn a No. 1 seed by beating Illinois today, that's certainly disappointing for the Scarlet and Gray. But it also speaks to the fact that the regular season resume matters far more than the conference tournament results. And while Ohio State has a fabulous resume from the 2020-2021 season, Illinois' is viewed as slightly better.

That's also not to say Ohio State is definitely going to be in Baylor's region either - perhaps that gets altered a bit and Ohio State plays in a different group. But it seems extremely unlikely that a loss today to Illinois would somehow knock the Scarlet and Gray down to a No. 3 seed.

Nevertheless, OSU will try to clinch the automatic bid for winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes haven't won the conference title since 2013, while the Illini haven't earned the crown since 2005. Here's a full preview for today's game and here's how you can watch.

-----

You may also like:

Kyle Young Unlikely to Play in Big Ten Title Game on Sunday

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Heading to the Big Ten Title Game

Ohio State Slips Past Michigan, Will Play for Big Ten Championship on Sunday

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Michigan

Buckeyes Historically Own Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Game Preview: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Big Ten Semifinals

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Big Ten Tournament Lucas Oil Stadium
Basketball

How to Watch March Madness Selection Sunday Bracket Reveal

Zed Key Duane Washington Jr. Mike Smith
Basketball

Ohio State Projected as No. 2 Seed Regardless of Big Ten Championship Result

C.J. Walker
Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois in Big Ten Championship

E.J. Liddell Justin Ahrens Seth Towns
Basketball

Ohio State vs. Illinois Big Ten Tournament History

Ohio State Hoops
Basketball

Ohio State vs. Illinois Big Ten Championship Preview

Kyle Young
Basketball

Kyle Young Unlikely to Play in Big Ten Championship

Justice Sueing Ohio State Basketball
Basketball

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Late Victory Over Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals

Chris Holtmann on This Being His 200th Win
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Michigan in Big Ten Semifinals