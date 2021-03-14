Ohio State Projected as No. 2 Seed Regardless of Big Ten Championship Result

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi says the Buckeyes can't play their way on to the No. 1 line with a win over Illinois Sunday.

Ohio State and Illinois meet for the Big Ten Championship on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Neither team has won the league title recently and both are NCAA Tournament locks, so all eyes are on today's game.

But ESPN's Joe Lunardi says that no matter what happens Sunday, Ohio State can't play it's way on to the No. 1 line when the national selection committee reveals the bracket at 6 p.m. eastern.

"Illinois and Michigan have traded places on the top line," Lunardi said, "locking in the No. 1 seeds in order regardless of any additional Sunday results."

Lunardi has the Buckeyes currently listed as the No. 7 team in his Bracketology, which puts them in Baylor's region. Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are projected to be the No. 1 seeds in this year's national tournament.

If that's true and the Buckeyes can't earn a No. 1 seed by beating Illinois today, that's certainly disappointing for the Scarlet and Gray. But it also speaks to the fact that the regular season resume matters far more than the conference tournament results. And while Ohio State has a fabulous resume from the 2020-2021 season, Illinois' is viewed as slightly better.

That's also not to say Ohio State is definitely going to be in Baylor's region either - perhaps that gets altered a bit and Ohio State plays in a different group. But it seems extremely unlikely that a loss today to Illinois would somehow knock the Scarlet and Gray down to a No. 3 seed.

Nevertheless, OSU will try to clinch the automatic bid for winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes haven't won the conference title since 2013, while the Illini haven't earned the crown since 2005. Here's a full preview for today's game and here's how you can watch.

