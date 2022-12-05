Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains At No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes went 1-1 last week, including a loss at Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and home win over St. Francis.
The Ohio State men's basketball program stood pat at No. 25 in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after falling at Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and knocking off St. Francis at home last week.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 on the season after the 81-72 loss to the Blue Devils on Wednesday evening and 96-59 victory over the Red Flash on Saturday afternoon. They wrap up a two-game homestead against Rutgers this Thursday, with tipoff at Value City Arena set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 4 Purdue, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana and No. 17 Illinois, with Michigan State falling out after dropping two games last week. That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Houston (37)
  2. Texas (14)
  3. Virginia (3)
  4. Purdue (4)
  5. UConn
  6. Kansas
  7. Tennessee
  8. Alabama
  9. Arkansas
  10. Arizona
  11. Auburn
  12. Baylor
  13. Maryland
  14. Indiana
  15. Duke
  16. Kentucky
  17. Illinois
  18. Gonzaga
  19. UCLA
  20. Iowa State
  21. Creighton
  22. San Diego State
  23. Mississippi State
  24. TCU
  25. Ohio State

