Ohio State Remains At No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Ohio State men's basketball program stood pat at No. 25 in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after falling at Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and knocking off St. Francis at home last week.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 on the season after the 81-72 loss to the Blue Devils on Wednesday evening and 96-59 victory over the Red Flash on Saturday afternoon. They wrap up a two-game homestead against Rutgers this Thursday, with tipoff at Value City Arena set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 4 Purdue, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana and No. 17 Illinois, with Michigan State falling out after dropping two games last week. That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Houston (37) Texas (14) Virginia (3) Purdue (4) UConn Kansas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Arizona Auburn Baylor Maryland Indiana Duke Kentucky Illinois Gonzaga UCLA Iowa State Creighton San Diego State Mississippi State TCU Ohio State

