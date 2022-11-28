Ohio State Ranked No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll Following Maui Invitational

The Ohio State men’s basketball program is ranked for the first time this season after winning two games at the Maui Invitational last week.

The Buckeyes come at No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon, following a 81-53 blowout of Cincinnati on Tuesday and an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Chris Holtmann's squad actually opened the Maui Invitational with an 88-77 loss to No. 17 San Diego State on Monday. But after rebounding with two straight wins, the Buckeyes finished in fifth place for the third time in four appearances in the event.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | ACC-Big Ten Men's Challenge Predictions | This Purdue Team May Be Better Than Last Season's | Multiple Players, Coaches Ejected After Syracuse-Bryant Brawl

Ohio State is now 5-1 on the season heading into Wednesday’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge game at No. 17 Duke. The Buckeyes knocked off the Blue Devils, 71-66, in the same event in Columbus last season. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

That said, Ohio State is one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, No. 16 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 22 Maryland. The full top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Houston (45) Texas (8) Virginia (2) Arizona Purdue (8) Baylor Creighton UConn Kansas Indiana Arkansas Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga Auburn Illinois Duke North Carolina Kentucky Michigan UCLA Maryland Iowa State San Diego State Ohio State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!