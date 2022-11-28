Skip to main content

Ohio State Ranked No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll Following Maui Invitational

The Buckeyes won two of three games in Maui, including their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ohio State men’s basketball program is ranked for the first time this season after winning two games at the Maui Invitational last week.

The Buckeyes come at No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon, following a 81-53 blowout of Cincinnati on Tuesday and an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Chris Holtmann's squad actually opened the Maui Invitational with an 88-77 loss to No. 17 San Diego State on Monday. But after rebounding with two straight wins, the Buckeyes finished in fifth place for the third time in four appearances in the event.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | ACC-Big Ten Men's Challenge Predictions | This Purdue Team May Be Better Than Last Season's | Multiple Players, Coaches Ejected After Syracuse-Bryant Brawl

Ohio State is now 5-1 on the season heading into Wednesday’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge game at No. 17 Duke. The Buckeyes knocked off the Blue Devils, 71-66, in the same event in Columbus last season. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

That said, Ohio State is one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, No. 16 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 22 Maryland. The full top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Houston (45)
  2. Texas (8)
  3. Virginia (2)
  4. Arizona
  5. Purdue (8)
  6. Baylor
  7. Creighton
  8. UConn
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana
  11. Arkansas
  12. Alabama
  13. Tennessee
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Auburn
  16. Illinois
  17. Duke
  18. North Carolina
  19. Kentucky
  20. Michigan
  21. UCLA
  22. Maryland
  23. Iowa State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Ohio State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud
Football

An Autopsy of Ryan Day's Tenure To-Date, Including Two Changes He Must Make

By Staff Writer
Jesse Mirco, Mitch Rossi
Football

Did Ohio State Plan To Run Fake Punt Against Michigan?

By Andrew Lind
Brutus Buckeye
Football

The NIL Era Could Ruin Ohio State Football If It's Not Careful

By Brendan Gulick
Cade Stover
Football

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan

By Andrew Lind
Denzel Burke
Football

Ohio State Drops To No. 5 In AP Top 25 Poll After Loss To Michigan

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

Why The Buckeyes Lost To Michigan - And What They Should Do About It

By Brendan Gulick
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Loss To Michigan

By Andrew Lind
Luke Fickell
Football

Report: Wisconsin Finalizing Deal To Hire Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell

By Andrew Lind