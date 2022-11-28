Ohio State Ranked No. 25 In AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll Following Maui Invitational
The Ohio State men’s basketball program is ranked for the first time this season after winning two games at the Maui Invitational last week.
The Buckeyes come at No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon, following a 81-53 blowout of Cincinnati on Tuesday and an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Wednesday.
Chris Holtmann's squad actually opened the Maui Invitational with an 88-77 loss to No. 17 San Diego State on Monday. But after rebounding with two straight wins, the Buckeyes finished in fifth place for the third time in four appearances in the event.
More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | ACC-Big Ten Men's Challenge Predictions | This Purdue Team May Be Better Than Last Season's | Multiple Players, Coaches Ejected After Syracuse-Bryant Brawl
Ohio State is now 5-1 on the season heading into Wednesday’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge game at No. 17 Duke. The Buckeyes knocked off the Blue Devils, 71-66, in the same event in Columbus last season. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.
That said, Ohio State is one of six Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, joining No. 5 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, No. 16 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 22 Maryland. The full top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Houston (45)
- Texas (8)
- Virginia (2)
- Arizona
- Purdue (8)
- Baylor
- Creighton
- UConn
- Kansas
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Gonzaga
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Duke
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Iowa State
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
Read More
You may also like:
Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52
Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern
Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury
Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI