Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault on a family/household member, according to multiple reports.

Beard was arrested by the Austin Police Department and processed at 5:18 a.m. CT on Monday, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas released a formal statement regarding Beard’s arrest Monday morning.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal situation.”

Beard is in his second season as the coach at Texas, which is ranked No. 2 in the country in the most recent AP poll.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for more details.