Ohio State Rises To No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes played just one game this past week, a blowout win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

After winning its only game of the week, Ohio State rose three spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes cruised to an 83-37 win over IUPUI on Tuesday in a game that was added to the schedule only two weeks ago after the program had three games cancelled in December, only to have their matchup with Nebraska on Saturday postponed, as well, after the Cornhuskers had a COVID-19 outbreak within their own locker room.

No makeup date has been announced for that game.

Ohio State is currently 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, and will now hit the road for games at Minnesota on Thursday (8 p.m. on ESPN) and at Purdue on Sunday (12 p.m. on CBS). This will be the first of two meetings with the Golden Gophers, who will come to Columbus on Feb. 15, and only meeting with the Boilermakers this season – possible Big Ten tournament matchup excluded.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Auburn (45) Gonzaga (15) Arizona (1) Baylor Kansas Purdue UCLA Houston Duke Michigan State Wisconsin Kentucky Texas Tech Villanova USC Ohio State Providence Tennessee LSU UConn Xavier Marquette Iowa State Illinois Davidson

