Skip to main content

Ohio State Rises To No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes played just one game this past week, a blowout win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

After winning its only game of the week, Ohio State rose three spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes cruised to an 83-37 win over IUPUI on Tuesday in a game that was added to the schedule only two weeks ago after the program had three games cancelled in December, only to have their matchup with Nebraska on Saturday postponed, as well, after the Cornhuskers had a COVID-19 outbreak within their own locker room.

No makeup date has been announced for that game.

Ohio State is currently 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, and will now hit the road for games at Minnesota on Thursday (8 p.m. on ESPN) and at Purdue on Sunday (12 p.m. on CBS). This will be the first of two meetings with the Golden Gophers, who will come to Columbus on Feb. 15, and only meeting with the Boilermakers this season – possible Big Ten tournament matchup excluded.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Auburn (45)
  2. Gonzaga (15)
  3. Arizona (1)
  4. Baylor
  5. Kansas
  6. Purdue
  7. UCLA
  8. Houston
  9. Duke
  10. Michigan State
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Kentucky
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Villanova
  15. USC
  16. Ohio State
  17. Providence
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. UConn
  21. Xavier
  22. Marquette
  23. Iowa State
  24. Illinois
  25. Davidson

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State's Jan. 22 Home Game Against Nebraska Postponed Due To COVID-19

Ohio State Blasts IUPUI On Tuesday Night To Close Non-Conference Play

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Awards Scholarship To Walk-On F Harrison Hookfin

Photos From Ohio State's 61-56 Win Over Penn State On Sunday Afternoon

Ohio State Outlasts Penn State In Defensive Struggle At Value City Arena

Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Out With Facial Injury Suffered In Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State Rises To No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

19 seconds ago
83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State Reports Its Student-Athletes Have Made $2.98 Million Through NIL Deals

13 minutes ago
Will Smith
Recruiting

How Will Smith Jr.'s Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

16 hours ago
Will Smith Jr
Recruiting

2023 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman DL Will Smith Jr. Commits To Ohio State

18 hours ago
74. Thayer Munford, Mitchell Melton, Jerron Cage and J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Our Top 10 Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Football Season

22 hours ago
Eli Apple
Football

Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple’s Pass Break Up Helps Bengals Reach AFC Championship

Jan 22, 2022
Dwayne Haskins
Football

Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says Dwayne Haskins Will Compete For Starting Role

Jan 22, 2022
Mitch Rossi
Football

Ohio State TE Mitch Rossi Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Jan 21, 2022