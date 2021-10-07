WATCH: Kevin McGuff Previews 2021 Season At Big Ten Media Day

The Ohio State Buckeyes are approximately one week into preseason camp as they're getting ready for the upcoming season on November 10.

Head coach Kevin McGuff shared some thoughts with the media after the Buckeyes finished last year 13-7. His team was not eligible for post-season play last year and is looking forward to having a chance to compete for a post-season spot in 2021.

Coach McGuff is particularly excited about the strength of his back court coming into the season, particularly with the likes of Columbus-area natives Jacy Sheldon and Madison Greene returning.

"I'll start by saying I'm really excited about our team, what I think we can accomplish this year," McGuff said. "We return some really key members off last year's team. I think kind of our strength will be our back court with Madison Greene returning at point guard, Jacy Sheldon off the ball will be a big part of the team we're going to be this year. It's been certainly a different year this year, post-COVID sort of. Our team has certainly enjoyed more of an opportunity to be together this summer, certainly this fall. I think we're definitely further ahead than we were a year ago. I'm excited to get started."

"She (Jacy) is an incredible player," he continued. "She's an exceptional athlete who really plays well in our system. We've traditionally had one of the faster teams in the country. That really plays to her strengths. She's got great speed and quickness. Thus far this year she's improved on the defensive end as much as anything. I think she'll take a big step there. I expect her to have an outstanding season and be one of the best players in the Big Ten."

Watch McGuff's brief address this morning's formal interview setting.

