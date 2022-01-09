Ohio State's E.J. Liddell Scores 17 Points In Five Minutes Against Northwestern

The junior started 5-of-5 from behind the three-point line against the Wildcats on Sunday evening.

After struggling in Ohio State’s last two games, forward E.J. Liddell opened Sunday’s game against Northwestern like he had something to prove.

The junior from Belleville, Ill., scored 17 of the Buckeyes’ first 19 points, including 5-of-5 from beyond the three-point line to open up an early eight-point lead over the Wildcats.

Liddell’s six field goals on the evening are already one more than he made in the Jan. 2 win at Nebraska and the Jan. 6 loss at Indiana. He scored just 10 points against the Cornhuskers and 11 against the Hoosiers on a combined 5-of-26 shooting.

Liddell is averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season and is among the early favorites for national player of the year honors. With more than 35 minutes to play, he’ll certainly be adding to those totals to tonight.

