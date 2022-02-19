Ohio State Freshman G Meechie Johnson Available Against Iowa After Two-Game Absence

Johnson missed wins over Michigan and Minnesota after suffering an ankle injury in the loss at Rutgers.

Ohio State announced on Saturday that freshman guard Meechie Johnson will be available this afternoon against Iowa after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury.

“We expect Meechie to be able to play (against the Hawkeyes),” head coach Chris Holtmann said during his media availability on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 and 172-pound Johnson rolled his ankle in the second half of the Buckeyes’ loss at Rutgers on Feb. 9 and was sidelined for the wins over Michigan and Minnesota on Feb. 12 and 15, respectively.

It’s unclear if Johnson – who is averaging 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17 games this season – will return to the starting lineup, as sophomore Eugene Brown III has started in his place the last two games.

“I think Meechie’s got to find his way,” Holtmann said. “We’ve won a few games here and I think he’s got to continue to find his way to impact the team, just like anybody does off of an injury.

“Whether it’s Gene or Meechie, we need those guys to be ready, but we need them to be ready when they’re healthy enough to play because both guys are going to be important for us.”

