Duane Washington Jr. Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Washington led the Buckeyes to a magical run through the Big Ten Tournament. He could return to Columbus next year if he chooses.

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. is going to take a look at what the NBA Draft process has to offer and see if it's possible for him to turn pro. Washington declared his intentions on Friday to enter the NBA Draft, while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Buckeyes next year if he is not selected.

Washington is coming off an extremely memorable Big Ten Tournament, during which he scored more points in a single tournament than any other player in tournament history. He nearly led the Buckeyes to a title, winning three games in three days before falling to Illinois in overtime.

However, for as good as his performance was that week, Washington's aggregate performance throughout the season was less consistent. He had a number of terrific games - especially against Michigan and Illinois in the final weeks of the year - but Washington's offensive inefficiency was too often Ohio State's kryptonite this past year. His final game of the season against Oral Roberts in the Buckeyes' first round upset loss was particularly frustrating for him, considering the tournament he had recently put together.

Still, he was a third team All-Big Ten pick and scored more than 16 points per game.

As far as I can tell, Washington does not appear in any NBA Draft analysis or rankings put out by media members. But now that the NCAA has set up a process for players that want to gather feedback on their game as they consider making a jump to the pros while still maintaining their college eligibility, Washington is right to take advantage of the resources at his disposal. E.J. Liddell made the same decision a couple weeks ago.

