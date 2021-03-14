INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Loses to Illinois in Overtime in Big Ten Title Game

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Falls in Overtime Thriller in Big Ten Championship Game

Join Brendan Gulick live or on-demand from Lucas Oil Stadium after the Buckeyes put forth a fabulous fight in the Big Ten Title game.
The Buckeyes just completed an incredible run through the Big Ten Tournament, winning three tight games in three days, that wound up three points short of Illinois in overtime of the Big Ten Championship game.

Duane Washington Jr. had a career-high 32 points for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing dropped 22 before fouling out. C.J. Walker cashed in 16 points and E.J. Liddell added 12 points.

In the mean time, they've also learned they are a No. 2-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Ohio State hasn't earned a seed this high since 2013, when they were also a No. 2 seed.

If the Buckeyes win their first game, they'll play the winner of No. 7 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.

Join Brendan Gulick live or on-demand as they break down the game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

