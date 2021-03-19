First Half Notebook: Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts in NCAA First Round

Here are some first half thoughts as the Buckeyes and Golden Eagles meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 33, Oral Roberts 36

The Buckeyes got an early taste of Oral Roberts incredible deep sharp-shooting ability when Max Abmas hit one from the logo - at least five feet behind the 3-point line. But after starting 5-for-9 from the field, the Golden Eagles missed nine of their next 10 shots.

Ohio State could have had a comfortable lead in the first half, but the Buckeyes haven't been able to get in a rhythm. When they led 23-25, Oral Roberts ripped off a 14-2 run over a 3:35 stretch. The Scarlet and Gray hit just 1-of-9 during that stretch to give ORU a 29-25 lead late in the half.

Duane Washington Jr. is picking up right where he left off. He had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the first half.

Ohio State passed up an awful lot of good looks in the first half. I think they need to be a bit more aggressive about taking open shots when they get them. I also would like to see the Buckeyes slow the pace of the game down a bit - it appeared to me that they were playing faster than they typically do.

Abmas went bonkers in the first half. He finished the opening period with 18 points and he hit 5-of-7 3-pointers. So many of his shots have come from a really long way out. I think the Buckeyes need to make someone else beat them.

E.J. Liddell got involved a bit late in the half, but the Scarlet and Gray need more from him. He has six points and seven rebounds. The Buckeyes are bigger and longer than the Golden Eagles and need to use that size advantage on offense, rather than settle for jumpers.

-----

You may also like:

Scouting Oral Roberts Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Holtmann, Washington Jr. Preview First Round Game vs. Oral Roberts

Buckeyes Play Oral Roberts Friday at Mackey Arena

Ohio State Earns No. 2 Seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Big Ten Championship Loss

Illinois Denies Ohio State Big Ten Title in Overtime in Instant Classic

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook