Commanders' Deebo Samuel Gets Honest About Terry McLaurin Trade Rumors
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel knows what his teammate and former Ohio State star Terry McLaurin is going through with his trade request.
Samuel requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers and was sent to the Commanders this offseason.
"I've been through [a trade request]. I know the stressful toll of it. ... I would love to see Terry out here. I would love to go out there and play with him. But the business side of things, things got to [be handled]," Samuel said.
McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract and has been unable to reach a contract extension with the Commanders, which has led to his trade request.
In the 2024 season, McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 29-year-old was the top weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels as Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game.
McLaurin has been a quality receiver since his time with the Buckeyes. In his senior season at Ohio State, he had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.
McLaurin's trade request looms large as the regular season is just a little more than a month away. He is one of the best receivers in the league and could be a major addition for another team unless the Commanders come to a resolution with McLaurin.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes New DC Might Change Caleb Downs' Position
MORE: Surprising Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon Could Shake Up Roster
MORE: Could Julian Sayin be in Trouble as Ohio State Buckeyes QB?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Drops Evasive Update on QB Battle
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Huge Recruiting Visit With Top Pass Rusher