Commanders Make Terry McLaurin Move on Saturday
The Washington Commanders have activated former Ohio State star Terry McLaurin from the Physically Unable to Perform list. McLaurin will now begin the ramp-up process with a return to practice as the next step.
However, McLaurin and the Commanders have not made progress on an extension as he enters the final year of his contract. The 29-year-old wideout requested a trade earlier this offseason, but Washington has not shown any interest in trading him.
In the 2024 season, McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career and was the top target for Jayden Daniels.
Washington made a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game, with McLaurin and Daniels' connection being a key part of their deep run.
Daniels played at an elite level in his rookie campaign, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns. The 24-year-old quarterback took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
McLaurin's reliability as the top receiver was a major reason for Daniels' rookie success. While McLaurin is ramping up to get into football shape, it's unknown if he will play without a new deal. If he doesn't play, it could spell trouble for the Commanders' offense.
Terry McLaurin's Ohio State Career
McLaurin has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he didn't always have the same success while with the Buckeyes.
He didn't have a catch in his freshman season and had just 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.
McLaurin improved in his junior season, catching 29 passes for 436 yards and six touchdowns. He broke out in his senior season, with 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.
With a great senior campaign, Washington selected McLaurin in the third round of the draft. Since he was drafted, he has been consistently productive. McLaurin has gone over 1,000 yards in five of his six seasons in the league. The only time he didn't reach 1,000 yards was his rookie season, where he finished with 919 yards.
McLaurin and the Commanders still have work to do, as a contract extension hasn't been reached with just a few weeks before their season opener on September 7th. However, it is positive that the star wideout will be getting his body ready for the 2025 season.
