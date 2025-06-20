Former Ohio State Buckeye Receiver Poised for Immediate NFL Impact
Coming out of OTAs and minicamp, it certainly seems like former Ohio State Buckeye Emeka Egbuka is going to hit the ground running in the NFL. Coming from Wide Receiver U, Buckeye fans aren’t surprised at the talent the Buccaneers have brought into the fold.
Bleacher Report recently highlighted Egbuka among other rookies who have gotten of to a promising start before even taking their first NFL snap. The numerous examples of praise he has received from coaches and teammates are a sure sign that he’s going to be a special player out of the gate.
"You can plug-and-play him at any receiver spot," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said about Egbuka. "That's just him being a pro already. He's not a rookie. He doesn't act like it, at least. It has been really good to take that ownership. He takes it extremely serious, but he's in constant communication. He always wants to be in the right spot at the right time."
“He looks like a running back, but he catches like Chris Godwin,” fellow wide receiver Mike Evans said. “He's a very polished, very well-rounded player.”
Ebuka will need to step up quickly while Godwin works back from a season-ending ankle injury last season. Based on all the warm words he’s received, there’s little reason to believe he won’t be successful in that venture. After all, he’s taking extra reps with his new quarterback, taking on mentorship from veteran Sterling Shepard in the receiver room, and is working opposite of Evans, who happens to be the most decorated wideout in franchise history.
Tampa has a solid offense, but Egbuka’s infusion of youth and expertise carried over from his time in Columbus could make him an instant star in the NFL and send the Buccaneers offense over the top of the NFC South, a division they have won the past four straight seasons.
It will be interesting to see how he fits in. Evans has dominated vertically and outside for over a decade, and Godwin has long been a volume receiver underneath. Egbuka’s addition seems unlikely to warrant a replication of his 81 catches, 1011 yards, and 10 touchdowns from his senior season at Ohio State, but he should see plenty of opportunities to become an instant playmaker for Tampa’s offense.