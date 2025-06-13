Former Ohio State Star Receives Strong Message From Mike Evans
Former Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has received praise from Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans.
"Emeka has really strong hands, super smart. ... He looks like a running back, but he catches like Chris Godwin. He's a very polished, very well-rounded player," Evans said.
This is major praise from Evans, who is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Egbuka was drafted by the Buccaneers with the 17th overall pick in the draft. He joins Evans and Chris Godwin, creating an elite wide receiver trio that could be the best in the league.
In his senior season at Ohio State, Egbuka hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. Egbuka was a key offensive weapon for the Buckeyes as they went on to win the National Championship.
While Egbuka was often overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith, he proved he is a productive wideout. The 22-year-old is talented and could make an instant impact for Tampa Bay.
The former Ohio State star has received major praise from his teammate and All-Pro wideout, which should give him confidence as he heads into his rookie campaign.
