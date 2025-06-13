Former Ohio State Star Chris Olave Speaks Out About Trade Rumors
Former Ohio State star and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave addressed the ongoing trade rumors.
"It's all rumors, man. … Everybody trying to have something for clicks. I love it here, man. I love the front office. I love my coaches. I'm excited to be here, and I want to be here forever. This is where I want to be," Olave said.
Olave has been an elite wide receiver since entering the NFL. The 24-year-old only appeared in eight games in the 2024 season, hauling in 32 receptions for 400 yards and a touchdown.
Olave suffered two concussions in the 2024 campaign, which caused him to miss many games. In his first two seasons, Olave had over 1,000 yards and was very productive.
Heading into the 2025 campaign, there is uncertainty surrounding Olave and the Saints, as they lost quarterback Derek Carr. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will likely take over as the starter, which could affect Olave's production.
The former Ohio State star may not be traded, but trade rumors will likely persist as the Saints are expected to have one of the worst records in the NFL.
