Jets QB Justin Fields Reveals Main Reason for his Confidence
Former Ohio State star and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has revealed what makes him so confident.
"My confidence is in the Lord," Fields said.
This is a great statement from Fields, who hasn't shied away from speaking about his faith throughout his career.
Fields signed a two-year $40 million contract with the Jets this offseason after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season.
Fields started in six games and appeared in 10 for the Steelers, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
Russell Wilson eventually took over the starting spot for the Steelers, leaving Fields as the backup for the remainder of the season.
However, he put together a solid season for Pittsburgh and could take a leap as a full-time starter for the Jets. New York has talented weapons around Fields, including wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.
The former Ohio State star leans on his faith for his confidence and has a major opportunity to solidify himself as a quality starting quarterback in the 2025 season.
