NFL's Second-Round Contract Standoff Casts Uncertainty Over Ohio State Rookie Signings
Ahead of the beginning of training camps later this month in the NFL, all but two second-round picks have signed contracts with the teams that selected them back in April. This unprecedented occurrence is largely due to the first two players selected in the second round, Houston’s Jayden Higgins and Cleveland’s Carson Schwesinger, signing fully guaranteed contracts earlier this offseason.
As CBS Sports reports, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough also complicates things as he’s looking for a fully guaranteed contract as well. If he gets that contract, many of the second-round selections could argue for the same deal.
News broke Sunday that Los Angeles Chargers second-round pick Tre Harris, out of Ole Miss, is holding out from training camp. That situation could mean more holdouts from the second round across the league. The second round of the draft accounts for 30 of the 33 players who have not yet signed their rookie deals.
Ohio State Draftees Caught in the Middle of Ongoing Contract Standoff
Among those 30 players are three former Ohio State Buckeyes: running back Quinshon Judkins, who was selected No. 35 overall by the Browns, running back TreVeyon Henderson, selected three picks later with the New England Patriots, and defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 45 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts.
Of course, when it comes to Judkins, his case may be settled due to his recent legal troubles. Once the league settles on whether he will face a suspension, it’s quite unlikely that he will remain unsigned for much longer. Regardless, his guarantees are bound to take a hit in the aftermath.
But in Henderson and Tuimoloau’s case, they could be in line to argue for those guarantees. Those former Buckeyes were taken five picks before and after Shough, respectively. They have reason to wait out Shough’s contract to get their most out of their rookie contracts. This is especially important for Henderson as a running back, a position that doesn’t have the longest shelf life in the NFL.
If Henderon and Tuimoloau wait for Shough to sign, Buckeye fans may have to wait a bit longer to see them in their new threads with pads on or even their full uniforms in the preseason. Still, there’s little reason to believe that all 30 players, including these two former Buckeyes, will hold out all through camp. But how long the wait for this strange scenario to be resolved is anyone’s guess.