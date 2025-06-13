Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Suggested as Trade Target for 3 NFL Teams
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has consistently been among the best receivers in the league, and with the Washington Commanders on the brink of contending for a Super Bowl, his involvement is more crucial now than ever before.
McLaurin is the top option for the Jayden Daniels-led offense, one that took the league by storm last season as the rookie exploded onto the scene. However, keeping his weapons happy is going to be key for Washington, and that's not what is currently happening.
With McLaurin holding out, there is reason to believe that he could be dealt if a new deal isn't on the brink of being completed. After all, might as well get something in return to help your team if your star is going to be sidelined. Nonetheless, the more obvious route here is that a deal gets done, and the Commanders should want that as well considering how he played last season.
In the nature of looking at the worst-case scenario for Washington, FOX Sports look at the best three trade destinations for McLaurin. The Arizona Cardinals came in at No. 3 with the Denver Broncos just in front of them.
The top team on the list was the Los Angeles Chargers, who are also among the Super Bowl-contending sides. The Chargers have lethal receivers and even drafted Ladd McConkey to give Justin Herbert his main weapon. However, McConkey is more of an underneath threat while McLaurin could be the main deep-ball weapon for the Herbert-led attack.
All three organizations seem to make a good fit for McLaurin, but the overwhelming thought on how pans out is that a deal gets done to keep him in Washington. Nonetheless, his availability on the market is something fans and general managers should keep an eye on as the offseason continues.