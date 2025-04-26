Buckeyes Now

Pittsburgh Steelers Take Ohio State CFP Hero in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have landed a huge steal in the fourth round with this Ohio State star.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to roll with the draft pick in day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, as star defensive end Jack Sawyer is finally off the board.

With the No. 123 pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers landed a huge steal in Sawyer, who shockingly managed to fall into their lap in the fourth round.

Sawyer was a complete difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes in 2024, as he finished his final year in Columbus with 59 total tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was Ohio State's hero in the program's semifinal matchup against the Texas Longhorns after getting an 85-yard scope-and-score touchdown off a strip-sack on quarterback Quinn Ewers to ice the game.

The Ohio native will now join a defensive line that includes one of the best pass rushers in the league in T.J. Watt, along with first round pick Derrick Harmon. With Cameron Heyward being 35-years-old and little-to-no depth on the defensive line, Sawyer could become a nice rotational piece for Pittsburgh next season and grow his role throughout his time with the franchise.

