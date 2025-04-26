Ohio State, Ryan Day Land Big OL Transfer on Saturday
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day has been on fire when it comes to landing big-time players in the transfer portal. Earlier this week, he landed former North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson, and has now continued the trend on Saturday after receiving another commitment.
According to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett, former West Virginia offensive lineman Justin Terry has committed to Ohio State.
Terry, a former 2024 three-star offensive lineman out of Pickerington Central High School, spent one season with the Mountaineers before leaving the program. He would enter the transfer portal on Dec 31, but decided to withdraw a couple weeks later. However, Terry would re-enter earlier this month, and decide to come home to Columbus on Saturday. The Ohio Native did not play in the 2024 season, which gives him four years of eligibility.
Despite not being a highly-touted recruit out of high school, Terry has the perfect frame to potentially grow under the Buckeyes' coaching. At 6-foot-5, 338 lbs, Terry has the size and strength to play on the interior of the offensive line in the future. And while Day has done a phenominal job of adding talent at the tackle position with Ethan Onianwa and Phillip Daniels, the former Mountaineer became the first guard for Ohio State in the 2025 transfer portal cycle.
