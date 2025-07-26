Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message to Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sent a clear message to teammate and former Ohio State star Will Howard.
“I Told him last night he was in the room we were talking about signals. I said What can I do for you because I want to be a support system for him and pass on anything I can," Rodgers said.
This is great news for Howard as Rodgers is taking on a mentor role. The Steelers took Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he will have the opportunity to learn under the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers has accomplished a ton in his career, winning four MVP awards and a Super Bowl.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has spoken highly of Rodgers' mentorship in the past, which bodes well for Howard.
Howard is coming off a great season at Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to win the National Championship. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Howard also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
Howard now gets the opportunity to sit behind Rodgers and learn in his rookie campaign. The former Ohio State star will then get the chance to compete for the starting spot in the 2026 season, as Rodgers is likely to retire.
