Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Hypes Up Ohio State Football Rookie
The Ohio State Buckeyes had numerous players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, but only one of them was the first now-former Buckeye off the board. That player was wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who set multiple records during his time with Ohio State football.
Egbuka has one of the lowest floors of any player taken in the draft. He is a proven playmaker and a stellar route-runner, although his ceiling certainly isn't that of former teammate Jeremiah Smith. Coming off a championship season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka will look to transfer those talents to the NFL level.
He was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'll battle for the third-string wide receiver spot behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The future of the position in Tampa Bay rests on Egbuka's shoulders, and offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard spoke on what Egbuka brings to the table.
“He just embodies everything we believe in here when it comes to being selfless, tough, disciplined, being able to play multiple positions," Grizzard said via Buccaneers Wire's Andrew Harbaugh.
The Buccaneers got a steal, and Egbuka is one of the hardest works out there. That will inevitable help him succeed at the NFL level. Egbuka, who comes in at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, ended his Ohio State career with two 1,000-yard seasons, scoring 24 touchdowns in his four years.
He had a phenomenal career with the Buckeyes, and throughout the last four years, he turned into a fan-favorite player as well. No one in Columbus doubts that he'll do well at the next level, and having the support of the Tampa Bay offensive coordinator certainly helps his case.
That said, in just a few short months, Egbuka will be taking the field and will hopefully see a chunk of snaps even as a rookie.