Well, that really wasn't much of a game.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Ohio State Buckeyes waltzed into The Shoe for a noon kickoff and came walking on out just a few hours later with a comfortable victory under their belt. Taking down the Michigan Wolverines 45-0, the Buckeyes looked like far and away the better team.

From the offense being led by true freshman Luke Fahey to the defense being led by true freshman Khary Wilder, the Buckeyes' performance on Saturday showed that the future in the Buckeye State is bright.

And while it is so easy to point to wideout Jeremiah Smith, who yet again broke records and showed he should be this year's Heisman Trophy winner, others put themselves in the spotlight today as well.

Here are three immediate takeaways from the regular-season finale in Columbus:

1. Khary Wilder Deserves Some Respect

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Khary Wilder (34) celebrates after sacking Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On a day when many expected the upperclassmen and prominent leaders to step up, it was a true freshman in Wilder who dominated.

He helped guide the Buckeyes' defense to a shutdown first half of the Wolverines' offense, taking down quarterback Bryce Underwood twice. He finished the game with two tackles and two sacks. After not getting many looks throughout the 2026 season, Wilder made the most of the opportunity he was given on Saturday.

A two-sack performance from Khary Wilder makes you wonder why Ohio State didn’t use him all season. This dude is a force to be reckoned with. pic.twitter.com/mcendDolT5 — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 28, 2026

Heading into the offseason, the Buckeyes now know that Wilder can be a key piece of the defense moving forward.

The only question is why the coaching staff kept him off the field for so long.

2. Luke Fahey Certainly Rose To the Occasion

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another true freshman, Fahey, certainly got the short end of the stick this season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While many, including myself, have been critical of how he has played since being handed the reins of the offense following an injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin, Fahey rose to the occasion on Saturday during The Game.

Instead of looking like the moment was too big for him, he went out there and owned the circumstances he was dealt.

LUKE FAHEY TO JEREMIAH SMITH TOUCHDOWN

YEAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/VKH9K4eux0 — wok (@wokdior) November 28, 2026

He finished with 18 completions for 253 yards and three touchdowns, which was a main reason the Buckeyes were able to come out of The Shoe with a victory. There were a few overthrows and some missed opportunities, but when it mattered, he was able to help the offense put points on the board.

There is certainly some work to be done this offseason to understand his future in the Scarlet and Gray; however, he couldn't have ended his first year of college football on a better note.

3. Bo Jackson Looked the Part

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All eyes were on the Buckeyes' run game this week, mainly because it was unknown how Fahey would play under the bright lights of The Game.

While he did play well, fortunately, so did the Buckeyes' rushing attack. The one-two punch of an effective passing game, complemented by a chunk-heavy rushing attack, gave the Buckeyes nice ground to stand on all day long.

Bo Jackson cementing his name into the legacy of the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry



His 3rd touchdown of the day and Ohio State is up 31-0 pic.twitter.com/sNnDivD6MF — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) November 28, 2026

Sophomore running back Bo Jackson stole the show, rushing 24 times for 170 yards and three scores. He also added three receptions for 69 yards in the passing game.

Alongside Jackson, Isaiah West and Fahey added on a 61 combined yards on the ground to keep the attack versatile. They all averaged over five yards per carry.

What was supposed to be big farewell to @Jermiah_Smith1 has turned @BoJackson2025 Day . Holy smokes was that a nifty 8 yard run through middle of nation's No.8 defense for his 3rd TD.

Jackson 18 car for 121 yds, 3 catches for 69.

Osu 31, Michigan 0, 1:13 3rd. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) November 28, 2026

Ohio State couldn't have ended the year on a better note, especially when you take into account just how poor some of the team's recent performances have been. Without a victory like this, the program could have been looking at a complete overhaul this offseason.

Now, the Buckeyes' attention turns towards a potential Bowl Game appearance and the offseason, where they will look to retool a bit and make some fixes before the 2027 season is right back upon us.