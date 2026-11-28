The Ohio State Buckeyes' biggest test of the 2026 season is finally here.

After putting together one of the program's more strugglesome campaigns in recent memory, the program's trajectory moving forward potentially rests on the result of the season-finale against the Michigan Wolverines.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, they will have home-field advantage against the Wolverines, colliding with them at 12:00 p.m. EST at The Shoe. Heading into the outing, all eyes were on who the two teams would be trotting out onto the field, and whether any injuries would affect either team's ability to find success.

Well, the Buckeyes seem to be the more week-to-week banged-up side.

The latest injury report has Buckeyes defensive backs Jay Timmons and Jermaine Matthews Jr. listed as game-time decisions, while all of the Wolverines' questionable players throughout the week have been cleared to play.

Sources: Ohio State starting defensive backs Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons will dress and warm-up for the Buckeyes today. They will both be game-time decisions. They were listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/kTrNKDuLDJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2026

Both Timmons and Matthews Jr. are the Buckeyes' go-to cornerbacks this season, accounting for a combined total of 61 tackles, 16 pass deflections (eight a piece, tied for team-high marks), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

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In their places, the Buckeyes will potentially have to turn to more depth at the position, with the likes of Devin Sanchez, Cam Calhoun and even Jordan Thomas slotted to pick up their spots in the depth chart. The defense could even flex safeties to fill those voids.

Michigan's now healthy players include quarterback Bryce Underwood, who will be under immense pressure to perform in his second chance against the Buckeyes, and the likes of running back Jordan Marshall, wide receiver Andrew Marsh, tight end Jalen Hoffman, offensive linemen Brady Norton and Blake Frazier, defensive lineman John Henry Daley and safety Rod Moore.

Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood has been removed from the availability report and appears good to go against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/3LpHzgefN3 — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) November 28, 2026

With both Timmons and Matthews Jr. potentially out for Saturday's game, Underwood will have a great opportunity to get the passing game rolling early. If he can put the Buckeyes' defense on its heels and connect often with Marsh, that will give the Wolverines the best opportunity to grab momentum on the road.

The last time he took on the Buckeyes, he looked abysmal, throwing for a measly 63 yards and one interception in a 27-9 defeat.

Obviously, this year hasn't gone much better for him than the 2025 campaign went, but with how the Buckeyes have struggled as of late, he has a big opportunity to bounce back.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are expected to put together one of the more even matchups in recent years, as both teams have similar ups and downs this season.

The Buckeyes enter 7-4 overall, while the Wolverines come in at a mark of 6-5.