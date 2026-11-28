Both Ohio State and Michigan usually have two star quarterbacks ready to duel it out when rivalry week comes around. This rendition of The Game will be quite the opposite.

Luke Fahey, who has stepped up in place of the injured Julian Sayin, will get the start in the last regular-season game for the Buckeyes. On the other side, Sophomore Bryce Underwood is slated to start barring any setbacks with his hamstring injury. This is one of the few battles in the Buckeyes and Wolverines' history with two young quarterbacks at the helm for both sides.

Fahey finds himself in a very similar situation to former Buckeye quarterback Troy Smith, who 22 years ago made his fifth career start against Michigan while the Buckeyes had a 7-4 record. Fahey in 2026 will now take his crack at the same situation.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) winds up for his touchdown pass to Anthony Gonzalez in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Texas Memorial Stadium, September 9, 2006. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith, in that first start against Michigan, was quite impressive. He threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-23 passing. He also added 145 yards on the ground and another touchdown rushing.

Now, Fahey isn't as dynamic a dual threat as Smith was for the Buckeyes, but a performance similar to Smith's can certainly help him make a statement to Buckeye fans.

When you look at Underwood for the Wolverines, he has already seen one matchup against the Buckeyes last season. It was Underwood's freshman season, and he struggled mightily against the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.

Underwood finished last year's contest with only 63 passing yards and one interception, with a passer rating of 62.7. The Buckeyes' historic defense truly shut down the young quarterback for the Wolverines.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) drops back to pass the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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This has not been the season Underwood was expecting for his sophomore year. He was benched at halftime in week six in the Wolverines' game against Penn State for Tommy Carr. He did not earn the job back until last week, when the Wolverines upset UCLA in triple overtime.

Underwood has also dealt with injuries throughout the season which has kept him out as well.

All eyes will be on the two young QB's, so what should fans be expecting from the matchup?

Both Fahey and Underwood have incredible arm talent. Fahey, in his four starts this season, has 1,283 yards in the air and 10 touchdowns credited to his name.

For Underwood, 1,077 yards on 85 completions in nine games.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Quarterback Comparison 👀



Bryce Underwood vs. Luke Fahey pic.twitter.com/KWUqInjnKv — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 26, 2026

If both of these guys are given time in the pocket, expect big plays coming in the air to their playmakers on the outside.

Both have also been prone to throwing interceptions. Underwood has six giveaways compared to Fahey's five. If either one of them gets sped up, interceptions could easily become an issue for both sides.

With how the season started for both sides, no one expected this to be the quarterback matchup come rivalry week. Now that it is, whoever plays better will give their side the best chance to claim the 122nd edition of The Game.